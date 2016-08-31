POLICE VAN ROLLS WITH NINE COPS

MBABANE – It is not every day that you see a police van suddenly overturning. That is why some residents of Mafutseni were astonished on Saturday morning when they saw a police car, with nine police officers on board, rolling several times after its driver lost control of it.



According to eyewitnesses, the van from Mliba Police Station, was on its way to Manzini when it was involved in the freak accident, just after passing Mphisi Farm.

It is not clear what caused the accident, however, the police say it was caused by the bursting of two front wheels.

The car was driven by the station officer of Mliba Police Station, who was transporting the officers to a duty operation in Manzini.



All the officers were clad in full uniform and they all decided to use one van due to the shortage of vehicles at the station.

“I was from attending a funeral and was walking home when I saw a police van rolling several times next to the main road.

“I, together with four other men who were nearby, rushed to the scene to assist the officers. The officers were were not badly injured,” said an eyewitness.

There were two officers in the front and seven at the back.



The eyewitness said the officers, who were at the back, were lucky that the door was closed otherwise they would have been flung out of the van and would have been badly injured.

Usually, when on board the back of their vans, police officers usually do not close the door so that they can get some fresh air.

If closed, the door cannot be opened from the inside.



After the car had come to a halt after rolling several times, the two officers who were at the front quickly rushed to open the door for their colleagues at the back.

There were fears that the vehicle could burst into flames, but it did not.



Acting Police Information and Communications Officer Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati confirmed the accident.

She said according to information in her possession, the accident was caused by two front wheels that burst. “We thank God that all the officers, who were on board, were not injured.

“We don’t know what caused the tyres to burst,” Vilakati said.