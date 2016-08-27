THREE YEARS AT LUDZIDZINI BUT CAN’T SEE KING – FONONO

LOBAMBA – Who would imagine that a person who lives in the same compound with the King almost every day would struggle for years just to see him?



Retired Army Commander Brigadier Fonono Dube spends most of his life at the Ludzidzini Royal Residence, where he has worked from over four years now.

His office is situated a stone’s throw from away from where His Majesty the King resides, but Dube has been trying without success to meet the King for years now, thanks to protocol and discretion.

Dube, who will be turning 91 years in October, is still nursing hope that he will get a chance to see the King and tell him what he has to one day.



“I am itching to see the King, because I have a lot to tell him. If I eventually meet him, I will need the two solid days to talk to him and he should put aside all other business because what I want to say is very important,” he said.

Dube said he has known the King since he was born and has looked after him since he was six years old.

He said the late King Sobhuza III brought King Mswati under his care before he went to primary school.



“I have been literally babysitting the king and I have been protecting him for decades now, but I am not being allowed to see him and chat with him when need arises,” he said.

Dube has been leader of the army for over 20 years, after leaving his teaching profession for military training as per order of the late King Sobhuza II.

“When the late King sent me for military training I was head teacher at Lozitha primary school,” he said.



During his school and training days, Dube was once in class with Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

Among the people he trained in military are Botswana President Ian Khama and Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.

When asked what was making his effort to see the King fail, the former army leader said it was protocol.



He said none of the people in the forefront want to let him in there.

“Normally I do not need an emissary to meet with the King because we have a long history with him and I am carrying crucial information about the country,” he said.

Several other people including the late Prince Mfanasibili who died a few months ago were never afforded an opportunity to meet the king.

Some people voiced out their frustration during the sibaya national dialogue held at Ludzidzini Royal Residence over six days.



The people blamed this on some individuals surrounding the King whom they named, saying they were blocking their way for no valid reason.

Generally, procedure dictates that a person acquires an emissary if they want an appointment with the king, after which they are registered and taken in there according to their place in queue.

The purpose of the meeting is also discussed with the emissary and all relevant authorities before one is allowed through.



Acting Ludzidzini Governor Timothy Mtetwa said some people were exaggerating when they made their submissions at Sibaya.

He said no some was denied the opportunity to meet the King, as long as they followed the right procedure.







