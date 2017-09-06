YOU DON’T ATTEND MEETINGS?

Sir,



When my municipality calls a meeting in my township it distributes notices on time informing residents that police officers would attend to motivate us on the importance of appointing ‘community police members’ and reawakening the ‘neighbourhood watch’. In one of those meetings exactly six people turned up in a 10 000-resident area, the biggest in Manzini. The meeting was called off after 30 minutes.



Residents don’t know that despite them not being land owners they have a right, after residing in an area for more than three months, to attend meetings, stand for elections and generally have the right to contribute towards ensuring the safety and security of not only their personal possessions but that of other residents. Residents, including tenants, are enlightened on the laws with regard to illegal burning, dumping, noise, animals, etc. It is also important that the committee that handles township matters gets to know the residents of the area. I do not feel like assisting residents who only turn up at my home when there are ‘hurdles’.

I do not know these people. It is normally my first time seeing them when they have been burgled, there has been demise, require letters to prove their domicilium (residence) or are applying for a loan to start a business. If I were to sign any of those documents then I would be telling an untruth for I cannot confirm someone resides in a place if firstly I have never seen them and secondly I cannot just take verbal evidence as sufficient proof that they indeed dwell where they state.

They do not participate in any activities within the township.

It appears the Ubuntu vibration which should prevail in my township is non-existent, for not only do adults not greet but children have adopted exactly the same behaviour. It is important to jointly elect ‘community police’ so that upon something happening one would know whom to contact, have their phone numbers and those people would contact specific officers who would ensure that the police are despatched immediately. If one does not even know who the community police are, who could speed up the arrival of the police, how can one then expect to be assisted efficiently?



Following the failure to attend the meeting those of us who were present decided to elect the community police and we will impose a E10 fee upon each household/flat/room to ensure that those who will be assisting in reducing the crime in our township also eat.

This money will be used to purchase uniforms, whistles, pay for airtime, fuel, etc.

One cannot work on an empty stomach and people cannot be made to work without pay to assist people who refuse to move a finger to help themselves. I know I will now get numerous visits from residents who will be complaining about the monthly fee. They should have made time to attend meetings. The cost of travelling door to door, fuel, photocopies, time, etc. cannot be overlooked. We have to realise we cannot isolate ourselves from the whole, we have not only to belong but we have to play a part.



Inalda Jorge-Antonio