THE POWER OF SPEECH

Sir,



Words are singularly the most powerful force available to humanity. We can choose to use this force constructively with words of encouragement, or destructively using words of despair. Words have energy and power with the ability to help, to heal, to hinder, to hurt, to harm, to humiliate and to humble.



Considering the powerful force of the words we utter, we must discipline ourselves to speak in a way that conveys respect, gentleness and humility.

One of the clearest sign of a moral life is right speech. Perfecting our speech is one of the keystones of mature people.



Before speaking, take a few moments to contemplate what you will say and how you will say it; while considering the impact they will have on the listener/s.

It all starts whith the power of language though, for everyone can take possession of the power of language and in this way see through and unmask the power exercise through language.

Seen clearly is thus not the fraternisation of language with command and obedience; this uses language for goals other than those which are inherent in it.



The inner power of language is rather to undermine this other kind of power, since usurpations and violent rule as well as legitimate rule must ultimately rely on the power of language in order to be exercised, to command and to assert itself, precisely, language is the vulnerable spot of the commanding power.



For the concealed intentions of a command can be seen through. The command can be obeyed, but it can also be refused, above all, it can be understood and so interpreted or re-interpreted quite as those might like who are supposed to obey it, but who for their part possess the infinitely divisible and epidemically disseminating power of language.

The mechanism can be generalised beyond the political sphere, without a doubt, the power of language consists in the fact that it can be used for rhetorical persuasion.



Nkosing’phile Ntshalintshali