BIBLE EVOKES MY CURIOSITY

Sir,



Curiosity killed a cat but I think it is wiser to be curious sometimes as your curiosity might use more than the 10 per cent brain cells.

The Bible is one tool that evokes my curiosity, leaving me with more questions than answers and I am quite sure that a few have answers that may quench my curiosity and if I don’t get them I will keep searching and asking until, hopefully, one day a knowledgeable and honest person will come with answers that would erase my suspicions.

Historians believe the Bible was used as a political tool to silence the voice of the populace and quell the Romans during the reign of Emperor Augustine who ruled with an iron hand, taxing them to the bone. When I read the Bible, I sometimes have the feeling that I am just reading about the way of life of the Israelites. Why is the Bible not given free of charge so everyone would have the chance to know about the great life of living pure. They say God is all about love yet He showed favouritism and let other people die for the Israelites to occupy Canaan.

They say He is a forgiving God yet they say we are still living under the sins of Adam and Eve, yet the Bible says, “Fathers shall not be put to death for their sons, nor sons for their fathers; each shall be executed for his own crime,” (Deuteronomy 24:16). Many may think I am attacking the Bible or challenging the word of God but that would be out of line as my intentions are to know why things I see are in direct contrast to what is written down in the holy book.

Am I misquoting the verses, or what is written is beyond my understanding? Adam and Eve were the first people on earth and there is nowhere that shows that others were created besides them but when Cain is punished in Genesis 4:13-15, it seems that there were other people living among them! Many people are dying and left homeless through floods yet the Bible in, Genesis 7 and 8, says God made a covenant with Noah, promising never to let the waters destroy all flesh, and when floods keep happening, destroying flesh and infrastructure then you have that unanswerable question, why.



Slow minded