MUSLIMS SHOULD BECOME CHRISTIANS

Sir,



The Times of Swaziland recently quoted one Abdullah Hlophe as saying, “The sad thing is that if you invite them for talks they would run away, yet I do wish that we could share the facts with them. They need to know that God is one and this is what all prophets preach.”



Ignorant prophets will preach that Allah is the same as God Jehovah.

That should not surprise anyone.

However, we know that God Jehovah cannot contradict himself or His Word. For instance, God Jehovah says in the bible, “Remember the Sabbath to keep it holy (Exodus 31:12-17). While the god in the Quran says, “Oh, you who believe! When the call to prayer is proclaimed on Friday hasten earnestly to the remembrance of God and leave aside business. That is best for you if you but knew.” (Sura 62:9, 4:154, 16:124).

These verses contradict each other). Then the natural question arises: Can the same biblical God command others to respect and honour the seventh day (Sabbath), only for him to turn around to command Muslims not to honour it? To people like Hlophe, this contradiction makes perfect sense but to us Christians, this does not make sense because God cannot and must not contradict himself.



Confirming this, is what He says in Psalms 89:34, “I will not violate my covenant or alter the word that went forth from my lips.”

So God Jehovah cannot change his mind and command people to violate the Sabbath, like the god of Islam does; hence our belief is that Allah is not the God we call Jehovah Elohim.



In the Quran, Allah makes it clear that he can say something (revelation) today and change/cancel it tomorrow.

For instance, Surah 6:115 cancels out Surah 2:106.



More than that, why does Allah cancel his own revelation in order to bring a better one? Why doesn’t he bring the better revelation right from the beginning, instead of bringing piece-meal revelations that contradict each other? To people like Hlophe, does this make sense? Further, in the Times of Swaziland, Hlophe is reported to have said Bishop Samson Hlatjwako must apologise for saying that Muslims worship their own god. Actually, there is nothing wrong with that statement because truly Muslims worship a different god, just as the Malaysian Court of Appeal said. This is just the plain truth.



The problem with people like Hlophe is that they wish that we Christians should validate their worship as true, something we cannot do.

The door is still open for all Muslims if they want to worship the true God, they can come.

Jesus said, “Come ye all who labour and heavy laden, I will give you rest”– Matthew 11:28.



That is what people like Hlophe should do, instead of trying to force God Jehovah to approve of their worship. Neither God Jehovah nor true Christians will accept Islam. I would wish that people like Hlophe should just be honest with themselves.



As I have said, there are so many contradictions in what Muhammad said, that one does not know where to start or stop when analysing them.

What also should make Muslims question themselves is why their prophet contradicted all the biblical prophets before him. The biblical prophets corroborate one another but Muhammad, who claimed to be last of all, contradicted all of them - the very thing that made the Jews of Arabia of his time reject him as a prophet.



Instead of priving his prophethood scripturally, Muhammad turned on them with the sword and killed them.

I ask all Muslims to honestly take a deep look at their religion and ask themselves why it is such a big problem in the entire world and why their prophet contradicted himself so much.



One interesting contradiction in the Quran is whether God gave the Israelites the Promised Land (Canaan) or Egypt – Sura (S. 26:52-59 , 28:2-6).

This is very interesting to us bible students. We will discuss this later.

May I also warn some of our Muslim brothers to stop blaspheming our Lord Jesus Christ by saying he did not die on the cross. While I understand that Muslims base this misconception on the Quran, I think it is proper to warn them to stop spreading lies.

Jesus Christ died for mankind.



It is contradictory for Muslims to, on one hand, claim that Jesus Christ was a holy prophet while on the other, say he did not die on the cross.

Jesus Christ said it many times in the bible that he would be betrayed and killed. Are the Muslims telling us that while Jesus Christ was a holy prophet, he lied when it came to his death?

If it is so, why then do they claim belief in Him if he was liar?

Once again, Jesus Christ said, “You will know the truth and the truth will set you free,”-John 8:32.

This is the only solution to our brothers and sisters who subscribe to Islam.





BB. Nkosi

MBABANE