MISS SD: I’M NOT BEING SIDELINED

MBABANE – Miss Swaziland Linda Hutchinson has not been reigning ‘silently’.



The beauty queen from Siteki has come out and confessed that she is not being sidelined in her reign. She said this after concerns were raised that she is barely seen in the public eye.



A year and three months after her crowning, Hutchinson’s duties have been carried out by her runner-up, Miss Swaziland Second Princess Baby Mthimkhulu.



Hutchinson has made some public appearances, which include the L’mankelele Lubombo Summer Festival. Also, she was seen donating at her hometown hospital, Good Shepherd Hospital in Siteki. After it was announced that Mthimkhulu will be the one attending Miss University Africa, eyebrows were raised on the exclusion of Miss Swaziland.

“I was offered to attend the pageant which was at Jamaica early this year and because the dates were moved to my inconvenience, Baby had to attend the pageant. Afterwards she also failed to attend because of Visa problems, she had to be compensated and this is why she is going instead of me,” said Hutchinson.



“I am definitely not being sidelined. I have been incorporated by the Pageant Swaziland committee in some decisions and projects,” she said.



Pageant Swaziland President Catherine Potgeiter stated that Hutchinson has been involved in many projects.

“She was also part of Toy Run just like the second princess Baby Mthimkhulu was part of The Shoe Run. Also, Linda was the initial beauty who was supposed to fly to Jamaica but because of school commitments she could not go,” said Potgeiter.



She highlighted though, that this did not mean that Hutchinson could not juggle university and her duties as Miss Swaziland.