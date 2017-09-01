SA’S THE QUEEN ACTRESS EMBRACES SWAZI ROOTS

MBABANE – Local music sensation, Sands has touched the hearts of many in South Africa, such that they are remembering their roots.



Mzansi Magic’s ‘The Queen’ actress Natasha Thahane who plays ‘Amo’ , surprised many with her declaration of love for Swaziland .

She took time to express how much she loved the siSwati language on her social media pages on Wednesday night. She went as far as quoting, local artist, Sand’s ‘Tigi’ song lyrics; saying to hear the beauty of the language has inspired her to start acting in her mother tongue.



“Represent Mom’s name, Nomaswazi, born in Swaziland, Manzini. Nawukhuluma nemuntfu ngelulwimi lwakhe, loko kwakhela enhlitiyweni yakhe” loosely translated, ‘When you speak to a person in their mother language it touches their heart that much more,’ read one of her posts on twitter.



As soon as some Swazis, who are on social media, saw her post, they were quick to share the post with their fellow followers. Some went as fair as to say that no wonder she was such a beauty, it’s because she has a bit of Swazi in her. Many were surprised at her declaration as they had no idea she was half Swazi and were keen to see her future film roles where she would speak the language as she declared.

The actress has been captivating viewers of the Mzansi Magic soapie as the daughter of a strict police detective, whose family is always full of drama.