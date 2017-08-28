OVER 7000 BIKERS AT SWAZI RALLY 2017

Over 7 000 revellers attended this years Swazi Rally.

SIDVOKODVO – The Swazi Rally continues to attract more revellers each year. This year’s rally was attended by over 7 000 bikers. The numbers have increased by at least 1 000 when compared to last year.



Bikers started coming into the campsite as early as Wednesday and finally filled up the Riders Ranch campsite on Friday night. The increasing numbers witnessed has prompted the organisers of the rally to start preparation for the 2018 event as early as possible.



Swazi Rally Director Sonia Paiva said they were impressed with this year’s figures adding that the increasing numbers each and every year was a sign that the event would soon become a well recognised national event.

She said as they had prepared for the 2017 rally well, and tried to ensure that everything was in place for the bikers to enjoy. Paiva said they were still looking at ways of improving the rally in order to make it bigger even next year.

“We will be celebrating our 25th anniversary next year and we are expecting more people to attend the event and therefore we need to make sure that everything is in order,” she said. She thanked all the bikers who attended the rally especially those who came from other countries.



She also noted that the riding game was taking centre stage in the country highlighting that there were so many bikers who were interested in owning motorbikes. Paiva emphasised that they will try by all means to see to it that any challenges they faced this year are addressed in order to make the next festival even better. “One should urge all the bikers to start preparing for the 25th edition of the Swazi Rally as early as possible as it will be the best,” she said.