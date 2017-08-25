ALL IS SET FOR THE SWAZI RALLY

MBABANE – The weekend is looking leathered up and the atmosphere is filled with roaring sounds of motorcycles.



This is because the biggest weekend of the 24th chapter of the Swazi Rally is starting today and already everything is in place.

On Wednesday, the Entertainment Desk visited the the Riders’ Ranch to see how far preparations for the event were going and upon arrival we witnessed the erection of camping tents which were spread across all five camping sites.

Personnel from All out Africa were hard at work setting up the camp sites.



It was established that the rental price for all tents was E390 per night if pre booked and E440 at the gate.

The personnel interviewed at the venue said there were approximately 150 tents in total.



