ALL IS SET FOR THE SWAZI RALLY
MBABANE – The weekend is looking leathered up and the atmosphere is filled with roaring sounds of motorcycles.
This is because the biggest weekend of the 24th chapter of the Swazi Rally is starting today and already everything is in place.
On Wednesday, the Entertainment Desk visited the the Riders’ Ranch to see how far preparations for the event were going and upon arrival we witnessed the erection of camping tents which were spread across all five camping sites.
Personnel from All out Africa were hard at work setting up the camp sites.
It was established that the rental price for all tents was E390 per night if pre booked and E440 at the gate.
The personnel interviewed at the venue said there were approximately 150 tents in total.
Post your comment
- ‘I AND THOU’
- SRA MAN SENT BACK TO POLICE HOLDING CELL
- 142 CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS PROMOTED
- ‘I HAVE HOSPITAL ADMISSION PHOBIA’
- ‘BULL’ SIGN MNCEDISI, GOSHEN, MUSONDA!
COLANI VILAKATI on 19/05/2016 07:25:09
GUYS TANKS FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON OUR SOCCER LIFE. I AM IN MBOMBELA MPUMALANGA I JUST READ IT. IT'S GREAT TO HEAR ABOUT THOSE ...
maphalala george on 17/05/2016 10:36:53
If only we had a listening government ngabe akunje. When the whole nation cried foul on their iron ore taken out of the country without ...
Xolani Simphiwe Mkhatshwa on 17/05/2016 10:22:56
I see nothing wrong about being a widow because nobody chooses to be widowed, it just happens unexpectedly. people should just understand. We're on the ...
Xolani Simphiwe Mkhatshwa on 17/05/2016 10:09:04
a deep search should be conducted and the hand of the law should take its course also. I call this carelessness klaar.!
Concerned woman on 17/05/2016 10:08:05
maye kubuhlungu naku lokwentiwa ngulabanye bo make lesiphila nabo, wabikela maphi emaphoyisa lo make lo. akavalelwe nje angaphumi
Comments (0 posted):