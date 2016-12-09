E50 000 SOUND DONATION FOR GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS

MBABANE – Destiny Music and Sound has come handy to the gospel music artists who will be participating in the Swaziland Gospel Music Awards.



The company, directed by Tom Lin, has sponsored the Association of Christian Artists in Swaziland (ACASWA) with sound equipment worth E50 000 to be used tomorrow night.



Ronnie Dlamini, ACASWA Public Relations Officer (PRO), said they were grateful to Destiny Music for the support the company has given to ACASWA.



“The awards are on Saturday (tomorrow). This is one event that is going to be the best. A number of corporate companies have sponsored the event, which we appreciate. We are hoping that others will join before the event’s main day,” he said.

He said they were ready to host what he said would be one of the best events in the country.



“Tickets are still available and therefore gospel music lovers should make it a point that they buy them as soon as possible to avoid disappointments,” he said.