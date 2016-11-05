FREE SPIRITED!

I like things just the every other girl, and the moment I see something that excites me I make sure I interact with it right away.



This past week, I was impressed by one lad, Ncedo, whose make-up was on point and I got the chance to meet her and know who she is.

Well, first and foremost, we did our photoshoot at Platninum Queens in Coates Valley and I must give props to how that place is, it has come out so nicely.



Heat



Anyway moving on to the main topic of the day, Ncedo, while driving down to Manzini, I call her to inform her that I will be a bit late because I have decided to stop in Mahhala to get myself a light top as I was burning and sweating from the scotching heat.



Well that was me trying to allow her space to finish up her make-up so that when I get there we just get down to business, so a few minutes later I get there and just as I expected, the bubbly doll has just started with her countering.



I decide that I will just get on with the interview while she perfects her face. She tells me that she is one of the fortunate people to have grown up under the care of both parents, which even on this day are still alive.

She has survived hurtful words on social media and from people in general who have been questioning her about her sexuality.



Business



I am a female! People should just stick to their business and leave me alone.

She said that she does not understand why people are so into other people’s business, and that it shows that instead of them bettering their lives they are so blind sighted into believing that there is comfort by talking and bashing other humans.

Despite all these challenges she has faced in life, she has managed to rise above the hate and the hurtful tweets and posts about her.



Enrolled



Ncedo is currently enrolled at the University of Swaziland and is in her final year B.A in Humanities. According to Ncedo, she describes herself as a hardworking person.

She divulges that everything she does she takes seriously and makes sure that she perfects it. She tells me that she was in fact born a hustler.

She does make-up on weekends and she has revealed that she enjoys interacting with people as she works on enhancing their beauty.



Right now Ncedo has school to focus on reason why the hate won’t, get to her.

She spends her weekends with people closest to her heart which she says is worth refreshing from books and also attends church without fail on Sundays.



Ncedo makes it clear that she is in a happy relationship.



Healthy



She describes just how she got out of a not so healthy relationship with her previous lover whom she says was emotionally abusing her, but ever since she met the guy she is currently with, her whole outlook on love has changed and she enjoys every moment of it.

Ncediswa looks up to South African Media Personality, Bonang Matheba for two reasons; because she never lets hateful speech define her, instead she keeps grinding for her money. Her future plans include owning a beauty parlor and getting her PhD.



Interesting facts about Ncedo:



* Open and welcoming

* Loves people

* She is religious

* Self driven

* And doesn’t drink nor smoke.

