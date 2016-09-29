MSHIKISHI LIVES ON E2 240 A MONTH

MBABANE – At the age of 61, local Mbaqanga music legend Mshikishi Mndzebele has leant to survive on only E2 240 per month.



Mndzebele who recently released his seventh album featuring a song titled ‘Monarchical Democracy’, a song talking about the country’s governing system ‘Tinkhundla’, lives through money he receives from Swazi TV.



The artist hosts the programme ‘Washumkhukhu’ which is a podium for local traditional music talents. At Swazi TV he gets paid E2 000 monthly and the additional E240 is from the elderly grant he receives.

Mshikishi started receiving the elderly grant in July last year after turning 60 years old. Unfortunately at times this money can be paid after three months.



The legendary singer confirmed that he has over 15 childern which he has supported through money he gets when invited to perform in various places. Part of the money also comes from his album sales.

The artist has been a full-time musician for the past 40 years and all these years he has been earning a living through recording and performing in different festivals.



In the past 40 years, he has released six albums and these include the famous ‘eBhunya Baholile’, ‘Interstate’, ‘Solomoni’, ‘Uthando’, ‘Selimathunzi’ and ‘Maye Muhle’. In an interview, Mshikishi said despite that he was getting very little, he has been able to meet some of his needs and also continues to push his brand when it comes to the music industry.

“The money has helped me a lot as I have been able to record my latest album and also be in a position of buying stock to allow my fans to get the music in all music outlets,” he said.