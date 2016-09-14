SD’S MRS AFRICA ROLLEEN GOES AWOL

MBABANE – Mrs Africa finalist Rolleen Da-Silva has gone AWOL causing organisers to replace her with a new contestant Nosisa Maziya.



Da-Silva who is a mother of two had expressed her happiness two months ago when congratulated about being part of the Mrs Africa pageant. The pageant which is expected to take place in December in Johannesburg, South Africa opens doors to married women and mothers to be part of a beauty pageant.



Speaking on her replacement, Pageant SD committee member Catherine Potgieter, said it was the decision of the Mrs Africa Beauty Pageant organisers and Pageant Swaziland (SD) to replace her. “Its not something I want to elaborate on at the moment as we still have to meet with the Swaziland National Arts and Culture (SNCAC) CEO, Stanley Dlamini. Yes we are aware of the changes and we can confirm that we know Nosisa Maziya. She had shown interest in the Mrs Africa Pageant months ago and when Rolleen Da Silva went awol, we had to replace her,” she said.



Information gathered is that Da-Silva has been awol for the past two months. Potgieter said they have failed to even get any response from her social pages like Facebook and Twitter. Her calls also ring unanswered and no SMS messages are responded to. The Times Entertainment Desk also received no response for Da-Silva’s mobile number.



“It’s this failure to locate her that forced us to replace her with Nosisa, as the pageant finals draw near,” added Potgieter .

During the recent Miss Swaziland Beauty Pageant finals held at the Happy Valley Hotel, SNCAC CEO publicly unveiled Da-Silva to the public as Swaziland’s Mrs Africa representative.