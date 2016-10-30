LET’S UNPACK KING’S VISION

It was late in October 2013. I was returning from a SADC meeting of civil society organisations in Arusha, Tanzania, in the company of Muzi Masuku, when I was shocked by a statement from one of the most prominent corporate leaders in the country, regarding the future of this country.



Muzi and I were, as usual when we meet, talking about where the country was going and how it was going to achieve the much talked-about Vision 2022; which politicians who know nothing about it keep talking about achieving Liphupho le Nkhosi (the King’s dream).

They do so without telling their audiences about the vision itself and the demands it imposes on those who lead the country.



We were discussing the confusion and misinterpretation of what the vision itself (the National Development Strategy 2022) says when one of the prominent corporate leaders in this country joined the discussion.



To Muzi’s greatest annoyance, this business leader said, as we were about to board the plane from Johannesburg, that the country was just good as it was because those like Muzi who talk about the need for change in the political system had said nothing about how different they shall be if they were to take political power. He said at least they, as business leaders, understood where the current system was leading the country to and, therefore, were comfortable with it!



I had never seen Muzi Masuku so annoyed.

The businessman realised that he had just annoyed this radical young man and told me of his true views about how he saw the future.

He said while he sympathised with the likes of Muzi, there was a big problem regarding who would take over and do what and how, because those who claim to represent the change have no visibility in corporate Swaziland, except to take positions when they are outside the country of insulting the current system but without offering an alternative

He said he understood Muzi’s anger under the current system we were muddling through!