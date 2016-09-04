WE IN PEACE MOVEMENT CONGRATULATE KING

Some of the dignitaries listening to submissions at the SADC summit.

Last weekend’s article’s headline appears to have drawn so much anger among my comrades and readers of this column! Many of these remain unconvinced with the explanation I gave them, while a few others who know my purpose in life, as well as my dream of a fully peaceful and democratic country understood the purpose of that article and its tone.



Another issue I raised in that article was what President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma had said about them (SADC leaders) not being here to tell Swaziland’s authorities about the urgent need to open space for free political participation or simply call it democratic dispensation.

This group of blind loyalists to Zuma accused me of downplaying our own plight here at home, but instead, attacked another country’s leader.

What this group badly missed is that I was reacting to what our print media had said about him, saying that our issues of concern were not their concern and that we must liberate ourselves; something they themselves couldn’t have achieved were it not for the support of the civilised world, which imposed economic and sports sanctions on the apartheid regime.



In my article I had deliberately ignored the current internal struggles within the African National Congress, which has been created by him having been captured by the Gupta family, leading to the instability within his organisation as they stand up to defend Pravin Gordhan against attacks, which obviously is being engineered by him as a friend of this family that has captured the South African state and not just the ANC.



What my critics fail to see is that the failure of democracy in South Africa confirms the argument of those in Swaziland who believe that multiparty democracy was never meant for black people; because black people understand one centrally controlling authority.



I am strongly offended by any narrative which suggests that as black people we are incapable of governing ourselves through the will of the people and not just one man or woman. I hope what we see happening in South Africa now as I am writing this article will jolt the creative and objective minds of these blind loyalists to see what the people of South Africa themselves are saying on this subject.

