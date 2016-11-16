THE DILEMMA OF DILEMMAS

Socrates is standing outside the court-house in Athens, ancient Greece (about 400BC), attending his trial on a charge of corrupting the youth with impiety.



He meets Euthyphro (attending the court in order to indict his father for the murder of a household slave) and a dialogue ensues. Typical of Socrates to ask questions, he asks Euthyphro what piety is, which he dismally fails to explain. The ultimate of these questions has gone down to history, famous among philosophers, as the ‘Euthyphro dilemma’.



What became apparent is that not only Euthyphro but even those who had indicted Socrates did not understand what piety or impiety is, which automatically translated to the fact that they did not understand the crime with which they charged Socrates.



The question asked by Socrates to Euthyphro has been modernised this way: “Are morally good acts willed by God because they are morally good, or are they morally good because they are willed by God?” I must render a simpler version for our purposes. Here it is: Does God command it because it is good, or is it good because God commands it? This is a wearisome inquiry, tell you what! Asking a friend this double question some years ago, he thought it was one and the same question expressed differently. But the truth is: these are two different questions – the ‘either’ ‘or’ kind of inquiry, as it shall shortly appear.



The Euthyphro dilemma has to do with God’s relation to morality. The first part of the inquiry is: Does God command it because it is good? If the answer is yes, then God commands things because they are good, that is, all that which He commands is based on some external standard of good, which is wholly independent of Him and not created by Him. But this presents a more terrible problem for the religious person, particularly Christians.