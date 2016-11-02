IF MOTHER EARTH, WHO IS FATHER?

WE hear again and again the earth referred to as ‘Mother Earth’. Have you ever applied rationality to the meaning of that? Also, logically speaking, there never was a mother without a father, nor mother and father without children.

If the earth is the mother, who then is the father? Since philosophy is about, in the main, three things, namely; - belief, thinking and knowledge, let me think out loud on these matters. For I have learnt from experience that those who inquire get knowledge after knowledge.



First, how is it that the earth is the mother? Naturally, mothers as we have them conceive and have a nine-month gestation period and give birth to an offspring. She will jealously guard and provide the child’s necessities.

The same goes with our common mother, the earth, as with her fertile womb conceives various seeds of life and gives birth to the vegetation, animals and us human beings – in precise sense, our bodies. We know how our bodies are formed when a man and a woman meet. Two cells combine, i.e., the X and XY cells. The former belonging to your father, the latter to your mother. Then there begins the shaping and developmental process of our bodies.



This process would not happen without our mothers eating food. The food she eats laced with protein, carbohydrates etc, nourishes the baby’s body in her womb from its basic cellular structure to a full baby during the nine months period. Without the various food stuffs this process would fail.



Where does the food come from, we inquire? It all comes from the earth. These are your fruits, grains, vegetables and herbs - all in their various kinds. So if the food we eat, which makes us grow and gives life to our bodies comes from the earth, then our bodies are the products of this food (without which we wouldn’t have bodies), which food is the product of mother earth. Thus we can say that our bodies come from the Earth - Mother earth.



Even the meat we eat comes from animals and such animals’ bodies are a product of the mother since they also feed on the food produced by mother earth, namely vegetation (mind you, those creatures who feed on other animals form part of this circle which originate from Mother Earth).

From this it is apparent that the earth is certainly the mother, and vegetation, animals and humans (in the physical sense) are the children. But again, who is the Father?

Well, some years ago travelling from Johannesburg, South Africa to Swaziland, a friend of mine, a US grey-haired senior citizen, said to me: “You know what, Mpilo? Technically, everything comes from the sun.” He said this, in the midst of a discussion we had about deep and serious issues of life from the microcosm to the macrocosm.



After a few seconds of broad and contemplative thought process, I nodded my head, conceding. Now, if you really think about it, no form of life can survive, let alone germinate and grow if we eliminate the sun with all the energy and other gases it provides to the various forms of life. Mother earth’s fertility in the production of physical life is naught in the absence of the sun.

The religions of Egypt and Babylonia, like other ancient religions, were originally fertility cults. The earth was female, the sun male.

Just as Enrique Iglesias sings: “I have seen the moon make love to the sea,” I may say, I have seen the sun make love to the earth. When mother Earth and father Sun make love, the triad of living organism is conceived and produced.

The triad of living organisms is constituted in the vegetation kingdom, animal kingdom and the kingdom of human beings. Hence the mother is the earth, sun is the father and all forms of life, namely; vegetation, animals and human beings (meaning our bodies not souls/spirits) constitution children.



The science of God in the production and perpetuation of our bodies and/or all forms of life on earth is marvellous. It is ostensible that everything is connected to everything else. All are related and none goes its own way. Wisdom dictates that we ought to reverence all forms of life and live harmoniously with all for a better life.