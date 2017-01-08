SHOULD WOMEN PREACH?

Of late, a new expression has emerged in our language. Since the unfortunate election victory in America of Donald Trump, who won by turning lies and fear to truth, the world has given us this expression: ‘post truth,’ meaning what we had always accepted as truth has now been rendered untruth by those who are hell-bent on exploiting the void created by their actions of turning truth to lies and then win the support of the gullible audiences. What a sad time this has come to be.



Coming back to how this lie has affected the Kingdom of Swaziland, I needed to go and take a close look at the statue of King Somhlolo in Manzini.

I stood there for some time in deep thought, looking at what his right hand was holding and what was in the left one.

As I stood there, a thought took me back to my very origins.



My mind went back to see an old white missionary who brought the gospel of Jesus Christ to the south of this country, now known as the Shiselweni region. I remembered how her actions of love and care had resulted in her taking care of many orphans, who included my own mother.

Tears began to drip down my face.



This momentary remembrance of Miss Marla Moore brought back the truth of what God had said to King Somhlolo that night He chose to reveal what was coming with white people who were travelling from high seas, bringing to his nation both the knowledge of reading and getting to understand God’s mission for this country.



At the same time, it was a warning that what was glittering in the left hand needed to be rejected by every means possible.

In other words, as King Somhlolo held this conversation with God through the vision, the message he got was that for its long-term survival, his nation needed to saturate their minds by exploring first what was in the book and believing in it, before they could use what was being held by the left hand.



Therefore, whichever way you look at this vision, the message was: “Read and know what the book says before you could use what the left hand is holding.”



