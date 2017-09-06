FEAR IS STUPID, SO IS REGRET

IT is said a person in their death bed admits their biggest regrets to be all the chances they never had the courage to take rather than any of their transgressions.

Gary Vaynerchuk, entrepreneur extraordinaire, says he regrets missing out on the opportunity to invest with his friend Travis Kalanick while he was founding the unicorn start-up Uber. Gary V passed on contributing to the start-up while its valuation was in the millions of Dollars because he believed his money would be better used elsewhere, but boy was he wrong. Uber today is valued at a multitude of billions of Dollars. Some missed opportunities are quite sizeable, eh? How much is your hesitation costing you?



Our favourite engineer Elon Musk (to be fair, he is way more than that) speaks of leading a life towards an exciting fate. You know he means it too; the South Africa- born serial entrepreneur has ambitions that can only be described as audacious.

He is currently undertaking a myriad of projects to make autonomous and electric driving possible before 2030 with Tesla, ensuring that human beings become multi-planetary with SpaceX, solving the energy crisis with SolarCity, tackling traffic congestion with The Boring Company and not forgetting the continuing construction of what will be the biggest building in the world, the Gigafactory.



One can only imagine what Elon’s 24 hours look like, unlikely to have much time to consider any regrets (must be nice). This could easily go down as tip number 1 towards reducing any forthcoming regret count. In bold this time, consistently engage in productive activity.



The ever polarising Kanye West has the line ‘people never get the flowers while they can still smell them’, in his greatest release ever, Graduation (that says a lot considering that Ye’s catalogue is impeccable). It’s a fairly personal song in honour of the greatest rapper of all time. It’s a line I revisit time and again.