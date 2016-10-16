TIPHATSIMANDLA TAKANGWANE

It would be remiss of me not to laud Prime Minister Sibusiso Dlamini for heeding my call to `bring back the action’ in this country, which had become rather too drab.



Hardly a week after I had complained that there was nothing much happening, so much so that TV Mtetwa continued to be the most popular figure, Dlamini shook things up a bit.

Not only did he announce an unexpected Cabinet reshuffle but also filed sensational papers in court, responding to an application filed by his estranged wife, Joy. The tables turned and TV Mtetwa became old news.



Suddenly, the clearly excited Owen Nxumalo and hesitant Christopher Gamedze were hogging headlines. These are the two new ministers in the 2013 – 2018 government.

The gritty Nxumalo is the new minister of Public Service, while the coy Gamedze is Minister of Tourism and Environmental Affairs.



These gentlemen have been earning less than E40 000, excluding sitting allowances but have now been promoted to positions where they will earn up to E90 000 in gross salaries and allowances.

They have joined the growing list of people who get lucrative positions from the Government of Swaziland, which, paradoxically, never stops telling us it is running on empty, so to say.

Nxumalo and Gamedze will have new BMW X5s bought for them, to use until their terms of office elapses in 2018 – or earlier, as it is now becoming more of a trend. Remember Ndumiso Mamba, David Matse, Nelisiwe Shongwe, Sibusiso Shongwe, Gideon Dlamini and Patrick Magobetane Mamba?



There have been many more former ministers before these, as well, who left office unceremoniously, like Prince Phinda and Isaac Shabangu.

Anyway, my two cents’ worth was that not too long ago, our most immediate former ministers in the innocent Gideon (according to the chief justice) and the ailing Magobetane had the same BMWs bought for them, at taxpayers’ expense, which means with money from your pockets and mine. In little rich Swaziland, however, these vehicles, which still have that unmistakable `new car smell,’ are not good enough to be given to the new ministers. Only a government that does not scrounge for shrapnel, as the English say, would be so spendthrift.



Any government that claims to be broke would grab these German cars from the dismissed ministers and hand the keys over to the new kids on the block.

After all, if they are lucky to see their terms to the end, Nxumalo and Gamedze will only be ministers for just 20 months or so.



Preparations for the 2018 elections will get underway by June 2018 at the latest, when Parliament is dissolved.

What then, do the two men need new cars for?

This is more evidence of the incongruous behaviour of the Swazi government, which is gradually but surely taking this nation to economic doldrums.



While claiming to be as broke as bananas, it still deems it appropriate to promote police officers, thereby increasing their salaries, on a disturbingly regular basis.

In the past week, more than 60 officers had their ranks upgraded, leaving other public servants smarting and wondering why only the security forces seem to dominate this type of elevation.

I know the argument will always be that security officers in the country have to be promoted from time to time to counter normal attrition, which occurs as a result of death, retirement or dismissal.

However, I would counter that by asking if we need as many warders and soldiers as we already have in the country?



Perhaps we still need more police officers but still, the annual recruitment never translates to visible policing in towns, villages and hamlets.

As a result, crime is out of control, especially in rural and peri-urban areas where criminals know the response from the police is never swift.



This is not a situation brought about by the alleged fact that the ratio of police officers to the population has not yet reached acceptable levels. No!

The problem is that far too many officers are deployed to provide security for politicians, who paradoxically believe they are loved by all of us, meaning we have no reason to harm them.

This reminds me of the disgruntlement of the nation back in 2003 and before, when views on the Constitution of the Kingdom of Swaziland were still being collected.



Many speakers were vocal against the words, “Busisa tiphatsimandla takaNgwane” (Bless the country’s politicians) in the national anthem.

They wanted them removed because there was not even a single line beseeching God to also bless the ordinary man and woman.

This fervent demand was never heeded and we still sing the song exactly the same way we did back in primary school, when we did not even comprehend the full import of these discriminatory words.

For its part, the system, which now claims to be as broke as the Ten Commandments, has lived up to this prayer.



It really takes care of the country’s power holders. It blesses them.

If it is not buying them new and expensive cars, it is increasing their salaries and allowances. If it is not sending them on interminable trips to foreign lands, it is reinstating them into the same positions over and over again, never mind the retirement age.

That is why we congratulate the new ministers.



They have joined the elite realm of ‘tiphatsimandla takaNgwane’ and will be mollycoddled until they plead for forgiveness.

In the meantime, the man on the street will continue to contend with bad rural roads, a failing health system, reduced government scholarships (fewer university students graduated this year than last year, yet the population is growing), paltry elderly social grants, increased taxes, rising costs of utilities like water and electricity and more of the same.



All this, under the pretext that there is just not enough money.