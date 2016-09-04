SRA HOSTAGE TAKERS

Therefore one must be in subjection, not only to avoid God’s wrath but also for the sake of conscience. For because of this you also pay taxes, for the authorities are ministers of God, attending to this very thing.

Pay to all what is owed to them: taxes to whom taxes are owed, revenue to whom revenue is owed, respect to whom respect is owed, honour to whom honour is owed’ – Romans 13:5-7.



I do not often read the Bible and it has been a long time since I have been to church. I am not one to touch on biblical issues because at heart, I am still a believer in Him, His word and works. I always try hard never to use His name in vain, which is why I hope those who declare themselves staunch Christians, whatever that means, will be forgiving as soon as they understand why I had to borrow this verse from the Book of the Romans.



I have always heard quips being made where reference is made to the bible stating that there are two certain things that are certain once a person is born and that is paying taxes and death. Death, yes I can agree with as everyone is destined to do so but taxes, I wasn’t really sure. Yes, you can safely say I am in denial and I wouldn’t disagree. The paying of taxes is a thorny issue, which unfortunately we can circumvent.



I’m reminded of one lady who works along the same street as the Times offices. Almost each morning, when we meet as she enters her work place and I passing by, she always stops me to ask that I please raise the issue of taxes. She understands that taxes have to be paid but do they have to be so much? Her argument, apologies again to staunch Christians, is that even the Church only asks for 10 per cent, so how could someone not even as equal in stature to the Church, so much more than that. As we laugh, she pulls a serious face to ask if there is any other God. It’s only after I accept that there is none that I am allowed to continue to work.



Taxes, we have to pay, one way or another and this, is exactly what got me started on today’s article.

Oh, before I forget, the Bible does support the paying of taxes but it doesn’t say anything about the tax man holding people hostage. I’m trying, but failing to understand what could have actually driven the Swaziland Revenue Authority (SRA) to act in such an atrocious way by locking up people in an office they are employed in just because the business is said to owe millions in tax.



This appears to be act of desperation on the Revenue Authority’s part. At this point, in as much as I am concerned if they are desperate, we should all be worried about the Revenue Authority.



I have always heard about the tax man getting what is due to him but to use such unorthodox tactics is shocking. The people in those officers have families, some are mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters, daughters and sons but the Revenue Authority doesn’t care. I have always thought that life was precious and that you could never place value on a life but the SRA has proved me wrong.



It did. The price was E5 million. That’s how much 10 lives mean to the Swaziland Revenue Authority. Who would it have hurt if they had politely requested the officers to exit the premises before deciding to lock up?



How much would this have cost the Revenue Authority to wait just five minutes while the officers gathered their belongings and left? Nothing! But because they wield so much power, they feel they can strip people of their dignity by locking them and worse, for something they have absolutely nothing to do with. They are just employees.



The owed tax would not have come from them so why subject them to such?

Chapter 3, Section 18 of the Constitution explicitly states that ‘a person shall not be subjected to torture or to inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment.’ And if you go back to the verse quoted in the first paragraph, it also talks about giving ‘respect to whom respect is owed.’

I believe that every person, despite his position, background, young or old, rich or poor, sick or healthy, deserves the same respect I would expect in return.



Unfortunately, at this point I have no respect for the Revenue Authority. And if they want to tax me more for stating the obvious, then so be it. After all there is pretty much I could about it because they are the law, probably even a law unto themselves. As long as it gets its money, to hell with you.



I wouldn’t be surprised if the Revenue Authority would, instead of buying space to apologise to the ‘held hostage’ employees, want to set the record straight and how they are being unfairly attacked.

Effective way of spending taxpayers’ money is it not? Or money that is, I should point out. Without appearing to be getting into the merits of the case, don’t you just love it that they allegedly even locked up the wrong offices? It just couldn’t get worse. But that aspect is still subject to arguments in court but if it is the case, I seriously believe that those ‘hostages’ should file a combined suit of say perhaps E5 million.

Or would that be asking for too much? I have never in my life heard of people being attached, for a lack of better word to describe what happened to those employees. They were treated like property as the Revenue Authority demanded E1.5 million before it could unlock the offices.



Like every company or department, I understand that there are targets to be achieved; it is part of any result-driven institution.

I understand that government desperately needs money after committing self the salary review, but this kind of action will only serve to cause anarchy.



Whatever institution you are, you cannot treat people with so much disrespect. There is what is called common courtesy and it doesn’t take much.

Perhaps the Commissioner, Dumsani Masilela should invest in his officers by using our money and have them attend a session for the Investment In Excellence (IIE) programme. It’s excellent.



I am certain that after attending this programme, which he should also partake in, they would be more appreciative of the fact if you exude positive energy, you draw the same. A starting point would be extending an apology to the employees who his officers treated with so much disrespect. Yes, we have to pay taxes, but we are also human.



‘So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.’ – Matthew 7:12.