WHO STANDS TO BENEFIT FROM CP&E AMENDMENT BILL?

Had Mduduzi ‘Schaza’ Matsebula not died, would the proposed Criminal Procedure and Evidence (Amendment) Bill No.8 of 2015 come to life?



Had the whole fingerprint scandal not erupted in the faces of those who were working hard to conceal evidence linking senior and junior police officers, would offenders in this country have a reprieve in the form of expiring fingerprint records?



Has the proposed amendment to the Bill come about in the genuine interest of the public or it a clandestine move by government bigwigs who are in one way or another involved in the fingerprint saga to have relatives removed ‘legally’ from the database kept by the Royal Swaziland Police Service?



We cannot ignore the fact that it has been alleged that a number of politicians were beneficiaries of the scandalous fingerprints removal system that has seen junior officers being prosecuted ahead of their superiors who may have also been instrumental in the whole scandal.

Allegations have been made politicians’ children, soccer players and members of the public intent on joining the three armed forces in the country used the ‘fingerprint ring’ to ‘wipe the slate clean’.



In fact, it has been stated in court that some members of the public paid E700 to facilitate the deletion of their fingerprints records.

If the proposed amendments see the light of day, never again will convicts have to worry about having to pay police officers in order to have records of their crimes expunged.



It has been stated that the amendments will particularly be good news to child convicts whose criminal records shall no longer be valid after the last day of serving a sentence.



On the issue of adults, the committee has proposed that a record of previous conviction of any offender shall be valid for the period of the length of sentence imposed by the courts.



This for example means that if a person was convicted to two years, the criminal record would only be valid for three years and thereafter it is expected to be expunged.

The proposed amendment also states that a person shall not issue a record of previous conviction after the expiry of a valid time allocated. It further provides that “a record of previous conviction of any person shall not be used in the consideration for education and employment.”



Instead, child molesters, rapists, murderers and sex pest teachers will have to lay low for a couple of years depending on their sentences and return back to their desired areas of employment without worrying sordid pasts.



In other countries, a database is kept for those who have been found guilty of the above mentioned sexual crimes. This is done to ensure that such cretins are kept away from areas of where children dominate.

Not in Swaziland.



As we look into the positives of removing these records such as those of children and affording them a chance to gain employment once they are adults, I do hope sanity will prevail and such issues be discussed soundly to prevent paedophiles from destroying the little childhood left in our children’s lives.









