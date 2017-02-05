OTHER RELIGIONS MAKE KIDS REBELLIOUS

From a parent and a teacher’s perspective, the so-called Kholwane Declaration, which insists on Christianity being the only religion taught in schools, could not have come at a better time than this one.



It came when morals among Swazi children were at their lowest.

The government has unwittingly exposed our children to religions which relegated our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ into a mere prophet.

It was getting impossible to continue portraying him (Jesus) as a supreme being to our children both at home and schools. Unlike some of us who, at a tender age were made to believe that Jesus was resurrected and is omnipotent, teachings from other religions pushed our children to start disputing that.



It was even cumbersome to assist them do their homework, which exposed them to religions that questioned the existence of Jesus.

Personally, I fully support the Kakholwane Declaration and believe it is going to rescue teachers, parents and the country at large from an imminent self-inflicted religious conflict. The religion tolerance as per our constitution was breeding a generation that was aggressive, insensitive or rebellious. The current generation has no regard for elder people.



There is just no respect in whatever they do. A certain colleague of mine was telling me that one day, she got the shock of her life while trying to rebuke a female and a male pupil kissing publicly after school. She said she ordered them to stop and the boy rudely asked her if she was also interested. Mind you, the boy was from her school.