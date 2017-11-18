‘BULL’ DESIRE SWAZI MOBILE STAKE

MBABANE – Mbabane Highlanders have affirmed their partnership with Swazi Mobile, by expressing desire to buy shares in the company.



The club, in a statement issued by incumbent Directors Chairman Zweli Jele, confirmed that in its quest to mobilise resources to run the team, they have held negotiations with recently launched Swazi owned mobile cellphone company, whose chairman is Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze.



This was after thanking several companies that have assisted the club materially, financially and otherwise.

However, as a new player in the market, Swazi Mobile was accommodative to Mbabane Highlanders FC, hence we signed an agreement with them. Our desire is to extend our negotiations with Swazi Mobile and purchase a stake or equity, since the prospects of Swazi Mobile as a business, look very positive,” reads the statement.



convinced



He said the directors were also convinced that partnering with Swazi Mobile was an excellent corporate decision that will not only enhance the status of the team, but will elevate it competitively.



The club did not elaborate on how much they have received from the company so far, but what is known is that Highlanders and Manzini Wanderers were the two teams that are part of the E10.5 Million Swazi Mobile football sponsorship launched two months ago at the Royal Swazi Convention Centre.



Swazi Mobile Brand and Communications Manager Macford Sibandze thanked the club for the recognition, but was quick to state that the opportunity was open to anyone who might wish to purchase a stake in the company to do so.

“Our hands are open to all teams who may wish to buy a stake and it is then humbling to us as company when a club of Highlanders calibre value our contribution to their development,” he said.