MTN OFFERS TICKETS TO LUCKY SUPPORTERS

MBABANE – Lucky fans going to watch this weekend’s MTN League games from today and tomorrow stand to win tickets to watch the action.



With the entry fee now at E40 per head, several fans stand to save as much so long as they visit the selected MTN Swaziland outlets in Mbabane, Manzini and Nhlangano. The action started last night between Manzini Sundowns and Tambuti but all the goodies are for today and tomorrow.



This afternoon, fans can win tickets to watch Green Mamba against Mbabane City at 1:30pm and then Manzini Wanderers against Red Lions at 3:30pm in Nhlangano, King Sobhuza II Memorial Stadium.



In Manzini at Mavuso Sports Centre, you can win yourself a ticket to watch Young Buffaloes against Matsapha United at 1:30pm before another clash between Royal Leopard and Vovovo at 3.:30pm while tomorrow is Super Sunday at Somhlolo National Stadium.

It will first be Moneni Pirates and Mbabane Highlanders at 1:30pm then first round champions Mbabane Swallows against Malanti Chiefs at 3:30pm.



“Nhlangano MTN Connect Store will be giving away tickets to all the league’s fixtures. Fans must visit the MTN store in the small town for details. For those in Mbabane and Manzini they can visit our service centres to stand a chance,” explained MTN Swaziland’s Senior Manager Brand Communications and Sponsorship Meshack Maseko.



He said this was one way they were giving to fans and also a bid to encourage more attendance to the games. He also said there would still be merchandise for early birds in Nhlangano while those who will purchase airtime and mobile money will also get it.

Furthermore, fans will be buying data bundles at E10 for 50 Mbs but only valid for 24 hours.

This is available in all the games through the MTN/PLS Promotional Data Bundle.