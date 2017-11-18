‘BUFFS’ ENTER ‘DEEP BLUE OCEAN’

MBABANE – It will be a repeat of the 2017 SwaziBank Cup final when Matsapha United make the short trip to Mavuso Sports Centre to visit Young Buffaloes in a top of the table clash.



Second-placed Buffaloes, who are six points ahead, won by 2-0 during the cup meeting on April 30, but will be wary against the opponents, who are just a place behind them.



opportunity



While Dominic Kunene’s troops are provided with an opportunity to cut Mbabane Swallows’ lead to one point, Matsapha will be eager to shake off Manzini Wanderers, who are breathing heavily down their neck.



The latter and the former are separated by a point. Both sides will welcome their stars from injury, with the ‘Deep Blue Ocean’ welcoming back gifted South Africa-born import, Siphamandla Dlamini, and forward, Nkosinamandla ‘Nkola’ Nkambule.

It is a must-win for both sides if they are serious with their bid to challenge for honours.