‘RABO’ ‘BULL’ ASSISTANT COACH

MBABANE – New Mbabane Highlanders coach Mlungisi ‘Professor’ Ngubane has recommended reserve goalkeeper Mphikeleli ‘Rabo’ Dlamini to be his assistant.



The lanky goalkeeper, who is on loan from Royal Leopard, has assumed his new duties, albeit on an acting basis.

‘Rabo’, who deputises for Sidumo Vilakati between the sticks, is eligible to sit on the bench as he is a qualified goalkeeper coach. Coaches and their assistants in the Premier League are required to have a CAF B Licence.



While Highlanders are yet to come clear on the latest developments, the South Africa-born mentor has confirmed that he has asked to be assisted by the 34-year-old for now.

“He (Mphikeleli) is helping me until the board comes back to me to confirm him as my assistant as requested,” said Ngubane.



Some players, on condition of anonymity, also confirmed that they were told that ‘Rabo’ would be their interim assistant coach.

Highlanders PRO Mphumelelo Mnisi said an assistant was yet to be appointed at the side, but could not disclose when the post would be filled.

Meanwhile, ‘Rabo’ politely asked not to be drawn for comment on the issue as he stressed that he could only address the matter when he got a directive from management.



The seasoned shot-stopper deserves no introduction following an illustrious career with both Leopard and the senior national side, Sihlangu. He boasts over 15 national team caps. He joined Highlanders at the beginning of the current campaign after spending the better of the 2016/17 campaign on the sidelines.