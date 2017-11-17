WOUNDED ’DOWNS EYE TOP FOUR

MANZINI – Manzini Sundowns begin life without resigned coach Ernest Mavuso when they host inconsistent Tambuti at Mavuso Sports Centre.



Mavuso unceremoniously quit Sundowns for Moneni Pirates early this week. Musa Manyatsi, who has been assisting the resigned gaffer, officially takes over this evening and has the daunting task of steering the side to a first win in three attempts. Sundowns, who are just three points shy of the top four, have become synonymous with stalemates as half of their 12 matches have ended in draws.

In the last five matches, three have ended in draws. As they make a stop at Mavuso Sports Centre, they are still coming to terms with the 0-1 defeat to Mbabane Highlanders. They had challenged the goal scored on the day. Standing in the way of the Manzini-based ensemble are fellow strugglers, Tambuti, who are still under pressure to shake off the teams in the drop zone.

Texan Phiri’s men are just two places above the relegation zone only ahead of 12th -placed Vovovo on goal difference. The visitors have grabbed nine points out of 15 in their last five outings. Injuries are Tambuti’s major concerns, but trusted midfielder, Mpendulo Ngidi, is expected to feature tonight. In last season’s meeting, Sundowns won by a solitary goal in the first round, but there was no goal scored in the reverse fixture.

With both sides fresh from the FIFA break, they are expected to have recharged their batteries to end the first round on a high note.