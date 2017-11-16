E12 000 CASKET FOR ICONIC BOXER THANDA

MBABANE – Like the iconic boxer that he was, dearly departed Thanda Mkhatshwa received a perfect send off.

The bowels of this earth opened to swallow Thanda in Velezizweni last Sunday morning with his lifeless body in an E12 000-worth casket courtesy of burial home business Santa Lucia. Santa Lucia sold the casket to Checkers Social Club, who took it upon themselves to finance the funeral with the help of the Swaziland Boxing Association (SWABA) for a mere E4 000, out of a good heart. Kid Mamba Boxing Club Manager Kingsley Kunene thanked all stakeholders who helped in the burial of Thanda and during the search for his family. “He was a national icon and we managed to bring along a reluctant SWABA, who had financial complaints. Special thanks goes to Santa Lucia for offering the casket at such a low price and to all Checkers Social Club members for joining hands,” Kunene said. Kid Mamba Club discovered Thanda in 2002 and the boxer, born on January 26, 1987 went on to rake in medals for the country in different regional tournaments like the Zone 6 and the Lesotho Two Kingdoms tournaments.