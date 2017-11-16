INGWENYAMA CUP LAST 32 ON DECEMBER15-17

MBABANE – Soccer fanatics will not be starved for football this festive season.

Tentatively, the Ingwenyama Cup launch has been set for Friday, December 8, 2017 with the eagerly awaited last 32 kick-off earmarked for the weekend of 15-17 of the same month. The third edition of the exciting tournament backed by Sincephetelo Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (SMVAF) has already started at regional level where six teams are to emerge for the last 32 knockout stages. Super Leagues are at the closing stages of the regional phase. Tournament Public Relations Officer (PRO) Nkosilenhle ‘Makawosi’ Masuku said though they were yet to deliver the proposed dates to the main committee, the launch has been set tentatively for December 8 with the regional finals the following day.

Defending champions of the regional phase Manchester United from Hhohho Super League were eliminated this past weekend by former National First Division outfit Mvuma Hotspurs.

Masuku explained that the losing finalists from each region will play play-offs on the day of the finals to add on the two clubs that will compete for regional glory, taking the number of teams from regions to six. The six will then join the 26 clubs from the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) in the knockout phase. Mbabane Swallows have won the past two editions, beating Royal Leopard and Young Buffaloes in the 2015 and 2016 editions respectively.