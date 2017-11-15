‘SIKHALI’ RULED OUT UNTIL NEXT SEPTEMBER

MBABANE – It is no cause for panic but gangling Mbabane Swallows and Sihlangu striker Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa will be out of action until September 2018.



Classified information after the game-a-goal forward latest check-up revealed he can only start playing football next season, September to be precise. ‘Sikhali’, who was recently named in a 30-man shortlist for the CAF Player of the Year based in Africa, suffered a head injury during Swallows’ opening game of the season in the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup against bitter sworn rivals Mbabane Highlanders and had a craniotomy surgery performed on him two months ago.



The operation, the most complex and delicate to be done on a player locally, was successful and the 25-year-old is currently recovering at home under strict hospital restrictions. The surgery, done at Manzini Clinic, cost his team an arm and a leg, with Swallows incurring close to E400 000 in medical bills. A craniotomy is the surgical removal of part of the bone from the skull to expose the brain.

Specialised tools are used to remove the section of bone called the bone flap. The bone flap is temporarily removed, then replaced after the brain surgery has been done. Some craniotomy procedures may use the guidance of computers and or magnetic resonance imaging or computerised tomography scans to reach the precise location within the brain that is to be treated. This technique requires the use of a frame placed onto the skull or a frameless system using superficially placed markers or landmarks on the scalp.



“The player will not be available in the field of play until next September. Its precaution really but until September, progress in recovery is expected like light training, starting to use weights and the likes,” the impeccable source said as he revealed the chronology of the recovery process.

Swallows General Manager Sandile ‘Beyond 2000’ Zwane said they were yet to get latest updates from the team doctor Samkeliso Mdluli.