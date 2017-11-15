MBABANE – ‘‘There will be no mercy for Pirates!” These were comments made by former Moneni Pirates striker Mfanufikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze yesterday.

The Mbabane Highlanders forward will on Sunday face his former team Moneni Pirates at Somhlolo National Stadium in an MTN Premier League encounter.



The tie will kick off at 1:30pm; a curtain-raiser for the Mbabane Swallows versus Malanti Chiefs match, which is slated for 3:30pm.

“Look man, it will not matter if I once played for them (Pirates). We have a new coach here who we have to impress on who we are capable of. There will be no mercy for Pirates. In fact I would love to score against them and hopefully win the game for my new team,” Ndzimandze said.



The striker further said they were happy to work under new coach Mlungisi ‘Professor’ Ngubane.

“He is a good coach. He talks the football language and we understand him as players. We will do our best to fight for him,” he said.

No immediate comment could be drawn from Pirates players or the CEO.



It will be interesting to note which team will come tops between the two as both are blowing hot and cold. The capital city giants will be unleashing their new coach in Ngubane following Alou Badara’s resignation about three weeks ago after a 3-0 hammering by Green Mamba. Highlanders’ assistance coach Christian Thwala also stepped down after they received a 4-0 thrashing from Young Buffaloes. However, they returned to their winning ways when they beat Manzini Sundowns 1-0 last week at Somhlolo National Stadium.



Pirates, on the other hand, are still nursing their wounds after suffering a 1-2 loss against Matsapha United at Mavuso Sports Centre in their previous last outing. This has forced Zenzele ‘Ace’ Dlamini to resign from the team. They are still searching for a new coach.