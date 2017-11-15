ILLOVO SEEK REVENGE AGAINST SCANDZA

MBABANE – It will be payback time for Scandza when they face Illovo this weekend.



The mouth-watering clash comes barely a week after the duo met during the Swaziland National Darts Association (SNDA) Championship.

This game is set for 6pm at Zakhele Hall on Saturday.



Scandza won the finals 13-6 and the result has upped the scales of expectation for this one as it remains to be seen if Scandza will achieve a double or will Illovo finally get their revenge.



There is so much at stake for both sides, because the maximum points would keep the winner at the top of the log table.

Illovo are leading the chasing pack with 12 points after four games.. Other interesting games will see second placed Kilowatts A entertaining Ecco Water, while RSP B will battle with strugglers SRIC B.



The games will be played from 4pm until 6pm.

The fixture was released by SRIC Darts PRO Bheki Nkonyane yesterday.



“The game will continue this weekend. All matches will be played at Zakhele Hall on Saturday starting at 4pm.

‘‘We invite darts fans to come in their numbers and support these games,” Nkonyane said.