REFEREE SIMANGA NHLEKO RETURNS FOR PLS MATCHES

LOBAMBA – The Referees Committee has been handed a major relief as most ‘whistle men’ are expected to return to the field after passing yesterday’s physical fitness test at Somhlolo National Stadium.



Experienced and reputable referees like Simanga Nhleko and Sifiso Khumalo are among the ‘men in black’ who will return to help in the congested Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) fixtures. The referees physical test came at the right time when the PLS was preparing to kick-start the main Ingwenyama Cup, projected to begin next month. At least 55 referees, 42 from the Premier league, participated in the taxing physical test done yesterday morning at Somhlolo National Stadium under the guidance of CAF Referees Physical Instructor Dumisani Hadebe.



RC Chairman Phillip ‘Big Daddy’ Dlamini, who watched with keen interest on the sidelines along Football Association (FA) Vice President Comfort Shongwe, described the results as a big relief for his committee. “It is a big relief considering the struggle we’ve had in the last few months when doing referees’ fixtures. We need a bigger pool, especially with premier league teams now at 14 plus the 12 from First Division, we need all our men resource,” Dlamini said.

Referees are fresh from receiving a 20.8 per cent increase on their match allowances that will take their pay per league match shoot to E290 from E240. “Our decisions must not raise eyebrows and as a middleman, you must be within 10 metres from play at all times,” Nhleko, who last handled a match in May, said.



