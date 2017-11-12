‘ACE’ HAS HIT CEILING - FANS

MANZINI – Two brains work better rather than spoil the soup according to Moneni Pirates supporters.



In a supporters meeting yesterday afternoon at St Getrude Conference Hall in Manzini yesterday, fans told management to align with CAF Club Licensing requirements to cover for coach Zenzele ‘Ace’ Dlamini’s shortcomings on match days. In a nutshell, the team’s followers want the team to allow ‘Ace’ to suggest people he can work with in his technical team or hire some for him thereof.



The gaffer went in, in the closing stages of the two-hour meeting and spent about five minutes. Despite losing key players in the window period including dependable centre back Mncedisi Dlamini and striker Mfan’fikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze to Mbabane Highlanders and walking football brainbox Bongani ‘Ngci’ Ndzimandze to Royal Leopard, ‘Ace’ has managed 15 points from a possible 36 and is 10th on the MTN log standings.



In response to the fans call, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thami Phakathi, who chaired the meeting said the coach will have to give management names of people he can best work with to avoid conflicts.

Supporters also raised concerns on media reports that the mentor has quit or was leaving the team in the near future, questioning administration management with the coach.



“I have repeatedly said, ‘Ace’ never communicated to management he was quitting or planning to do so either. In our meeting with him, he refuted the reports and that he was misquoted,” Dlamini said.

Interviewed after the meeting, ‘Ace’ said he cannot bring people to the training field to help in executing his duties because he was not the employer.

