SWIM LAB SHINE IN HOY/SPLASH GALA



(At Enjabulweni School pool)



MANZINI – Swim Lab were swimming in medals during the Hoy/Splash Level Gala event held at Enjabulweni yesterday.



The UNISWA based club dominated all levels of competitions in the tournament attended by over 60 swimmers from all over the country. Inspiring the team to glory were the likes of Timo Toepfer, Swakhile Dlamini, Hayley Hoy, Changuion Nedine, Robyn Young, De Sousa, Damien and Young Lauren among others.



Shark swimming club were not far off from the best teams as they also had good results with some of their swimmers including Mbalenhle Mahlangu, Alwande Nxumalo; Keus Bo also took home medals.



This was the third gala in the 2017/ 18 season after the two were hosted in Big Bend.

The Hoy gala is sponsored by the Hoy family, James and Linda since last year.