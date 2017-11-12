NKULULEKO’S HARD FOUGHT TRIUMPH

MBABANE – It was far from a stroll in the park for Mbabane Parkrun 28th edition winner Nkululeko Gama yesterday.

The USDF athlete had to fight off a strong push from runner-up Sifiso Ngcobo.



Gama won the five kilometre race for the dozenth time with Ngcobo conquering the race five times and ironically all his successes were attained when Gama was not in attendance.

Gama finished the race in 15:50 minutes, while Ngcobo came closer to toppling the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF) athlete clocking at 15:57 minutes.



The pair was running together for almost the entire race but Gama proved his athleticism during the last 500 metres.



outpaced



He outpaced the Swazi Slojos runner and he could not keep up with his pace until the finish line. The weekly race, which starts at 8am at Mbabane Club, saw 54 runners brave the cold weather to partake in the 28 edition.

Speaking after the race Gama said he was happy that Ngcobo was giving him competition.



“He has to work on his stamina, otherwise he is good and he can outpace me if he works on that. From the start to the finish, he tries to keep up with my pace but then he has no steam left when I engage the next gear in the last stages,” the 12 time parkrun winner said.

Meanwhile, Sifiso Ngcobo said he was motivated that he was giving Gama hard competition.



“Look, I believe with more hard training especially on my stamina and speed, I can outpace him. I just need to keep a positive mindset. I know one day I will beat him to his game,” Ngcobo said.



In the female category, Linda Loffler reigned supreme beating Lesley Foss and Laura Cooke to their game. She finished the race in 25:36 minutes, while Foss and Cooke clocked at 29:14 and 29:19 minutes.