’LANDERS PATRONS, NSC DISSOLVED

MBABANE – Mbabane Highlanders have finally taken the bold step of dissolving their lifelong Patrons structure.



The shocking news of the disbanding of the legendary body in the team culminated from the ushering of a constitutional dispensation that seeks to appoint a President to lead the capital city giants.



The latter will be appointed after the official adoption of the new constitution that spelt out a new structure that is minus the Patrons and the National Supporters Committee (NSC). The adoption is scheduled for January during the club’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The team is currently operating under the Transition Committee and the Interim Board of Director Chaired by Kenneth Dlamini and Zweli Jele respectively.



During a press conference held yesterday, it was announced by the transition Committee Chaired by Kenneth Dlamini that only members of the club who would have paid the E1 000 membership will be eligible to attend the AGM and will also vote for the new president.

The disbanded Patrons comprised of; Moses Dlamini, Isaac Shabangu, Moi Masilela, Lucky Mahlalela, Benson Dlamini and Mabili Dlamini among others.



All along the Patrons were the body responsible for decision making in the team. They were the ones who were mandated to approve new directors. The changes at the club also saw the National Supporters Committee (NSC) dissolved.

“The Patrons endorsed the constitution. We are still to discuss a figure for one to be eligible to stand for the Directorship and from there the president will be elected and he will then take over the club. We are happy that we are getting support from all the stakeholders,” he said.