IT’S E30 000 FOR STANLIB CHAMP OF CHAMPS 2017

MBABANE – To celebrate a 10-year-old partnership, Stanlib Swaziland and Oyama Kyokushinkaikan Association of Swaziland (OKKAS) launched a staggering E30 000 sponsorship for this year’s International Champ of Champs.



The tournament, dubbed the Stanlib International Champ of Champs, was officially launched yesterday inside the money-investing organisation, Stanlib Swaziland’s offices in the capital city for this year’s edition. “Ours is to help with investing your money for greater returns. We have been with Oyama for 10 years and this year marks that period, which is why we continue to sponsor the sport. This year our sponsorship for the Stanlib Champ of Champs is E30 000,” announced Stanlib Swaziland’s Senior Business Development Manager Mlungisi Lukhele.



He said that they were also pleased to be associated with Oyama for this long and were also impressed to learn that the tournament was now the biggest and turned international. He said they were grateful to be contributing to its growth and development, and hoped that this year’s sponsorship would go a long way in making it a success once again.



Oyama’s President Shihan Mfanafuthi Vilakati who spoke before Lukhele said that this was going to be a special edition.

“This is our 10th anniversary with Stanlib, so it must be big and special. It’s going to be out of the ordinary to celebrate the 10 years. It’s not usual to keep a sponsor for a decade in our environment but Stanlib has been with us through thick and thin, the tournament was even our pinnacle now in Oyama,” he said.



He expressed their utmost gratitude for the continued support, saying it was not just for karate but also a nation-building exercise by Stanlib through sport.