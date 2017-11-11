TRIBUTE TO FALLEN BOXING HERO

(SWAZILAND BOXING

ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT)



It was with great sadness that on October 29, 2017 I learnt of the sudden demise of one of my top talented boxers Thanda Jack Mkhatshwa.



Thanda’s death was so sudden and so unbelievable. We are sad as the Boxing family that we couldn’t even get a chance to bid him goodbye on his hospital bed as we learnt that he passed on just at the Outpatient Department at Mbabane Government Hospital.

This is a great loss for boxing and sports in general in Swaziland. This young man was a talented boxer who had extraordinary passion for boxing.



He was one of the most senior active boxers that we had in Swaziland, and whom we knew that his bout would finish with a knockout.

He had so much power and speed and was one of the best boxers, who had proven himself as he has outclassed almost all the boxers in the country that are in his weight category. Just on April 9, 2017, we crowned him the gold medallist of the 2017 National Boxing Champion in the 75kg as he fought against Douglaus Zikalala from New Boys Boxing Club and totally outclassed him.



I am sad that we have lost him at such a stage as we have very few senior active boxers now in the country. He still had a lot to give to the country and the world.



Thanda not only had the passion for the sport but he showed a lot of dedication and commitment from his side even when the sport was on the floor. You will individually find him on the streets running and doing personal training.



His commitment saw him growing in the sport and this is envisaged by his results as he managed to defend the Gold Championship cap in the 75kg for the past 10 years or so.



He used to box against strong boxers like Easy Ngcamphalala, Khalambazo Dlamini, Mduduzi Mkhonta, and Musa Ngozo, to name just a few and these boxers all made him the great boxer that he was until he met his death.