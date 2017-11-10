LIONS IN THE RED!

MBABANE – Red Lions players are in panic mode following their delayed October salaries.



Players from the struggling Premier League outfit are reportedly having ants in their pants as they are yet to get their pay for the month of October.



Some players, on condition of anonymity, confirmed that they were still unpaid nine days into the new month. Their last pay was on September 24.

“We’re hoping for the better as we’ve been told to wait until this weekend,” said one of the players.

Red Lions CEO Comfort Shongwe indirectly confirmed the issue, but stressed the reports were meant to water down the efforts made in improving the team. Red Lions just launched new Nike soccer kits for the players at Riverstone Mall in Manzini.



“We have delayed by eight days but there is already an uproar.

“Nothing was said when the players kept receiving their pay early. The success made by the chairman in his three months’ stay is just overlooked and minor errors are magnified,” said Shongwe.



He further rubbished reports suggesting the team’s club house in Manzini was locked. Accommodation costs at the facility are said to be about E10 000 per month.