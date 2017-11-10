SIHLANGU PLAY AWAY FRIENDLY ON TUESDAY

MBABANE – It is now official; Sihlangu will not feature in an international friendly match this weekend.



The senior men’s national team is currently in camp to stay in shape ahead of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifier against Tunisia. A friendly match had initially been planned for this weekend, but the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS), in a statement, announced that attempts to secure an opposition were fruitless.



“One of the countries we had an agreement with has withdrawn from the match, which had been scheduled for this weekend.

“Another country had proposed that we play our match on Wednesday (November 8), but it was difficult as the team was in camp for only a day,” said NFAS Marketing and Communications Officer, Muzi Radebe.



Another unnamed country beyond the region had reportedly shown interest in playing Sihlangu on Tuesday, but it was said to be impossible due to financial constraints. The NFAS was expected to pay high flight costs on top of paying for accommodation.

As a result, Radebe said his office was currently waiting for a response from one unnamed country about a proposed away friendly game on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, all players are said to have reported in camp except injured Matsapha United goalkeeper, Khanyakwezwe Shabalala. However, seven other players were released from camp after assessments from the national team’s medical staff as they had injuries.

The affected players are Sifiso Mabila, Siboniso Ndzabandzaba, Simphiwe Manana, Felix Badenhorst, Justice Figareito and Bonginkosi Dlamini.