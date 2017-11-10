EXCITEMENT AS ‘PROF’ JOINS ’LANDERS AT TRAINING

EZULWINI – After all has been said and done, Mbabane Highlanders new coach Mlungisi ‘Professor’ Ngubane is here.



The South Africa CAF A Licence holder was introduced to the players after the team’s training at Ezulwini Sports Ground yesterday. Highlanders General Manager Andrew Mamba did the honours and allowed Ngubane to greet the players after two hours of hard training.



Ngubane arrived at around 5:30pm and he was chauffeured by Highlanders’ officials in a Jeep Wrangler, and was taken to the team manager Sihle Dlamini. It was a sight to behold as Ngubane, accompanied by Dlamini, greeted the ‘Black Bull’ supporters who had come to watch the training.



The training session was joined by the team PRO Mpumelelo Mnisi and General Manager Adrew Mamba. Everyone from the handful of supporters and management were beaming with smiles at the new coach’s presence. Some fans were heard saying, “Kutosentjentwa kemanje.”



Mnisi said as stated in the media the coach will be officially unveiled today in a press conference.

“We cannot allow interviews for now, if we allow the media to interview him now, it will be like pre-empting on what is supposed to happen tomorrow(today).So please do bear with us, the press conference will be held at Timbali Lodge tomorrow at 1:30pm,” Mnisi said.



The PRO said the players were happy to meet the coach and they were looking forward to working with him. Leading the high spirited training session under the watchful eye of the new coach was former Leopard goalkeeper Mphikeleli Dlamini. Almost all the players were present during the training and this included the likes of captain’s Xolani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze, striker Mfan’fikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze, Phulami ‘Mlaba’ Nkambule, Zambian import Michael Musonda just to mention a few.