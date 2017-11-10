WANDERERS NSC MOURNS AS CEO’S MOTHER PASSES ON

MBABANE – A dark cloud has enveloped the Manzini Wanderers family following the death of CEO, Pat Mahlalela’s mother.



The astute administrator’s mother succumbed to an undisclosed sickness on Wednesday. Wanderers National Supporters Committee Secretary Sandile ‘Ntofo’ Dlamini confirmed the sad news yesterday and sent condolences to the Mahlalela family for the loss of a very important family member. “As the Wanderers family are keeping them in our prayers during this sad time. Supporters will be informed of the funeral date.



“May the Almighty God be with them during this time,” said Dlamini.

Mahlalela also confirmed the latest developments, but politely asked not to say much on the issue pending a family meeting.



Meanwhile, Dlamini announced that the NSC would continue with opening and reviving of branches tomorrow. The first stop will be in Mpaka tomorrow before a visit to Lobamba the following day. On both days, the starting time is 2pm.

Dlamini appealed to supporters from the affected areas to attend without fail as branch committees would also be nominated.