‘FASH’ MHL. ROVERS VICE PRESIDENT

MBABANE – Royal Leopard legend Mfanizile ‘Fash’ Dlamini has been appointed vice president of revived Mhlambanyatsi Rovers.



The 2003/2004 MTN Premier League champions , who were defunct since a merger in 2015 which gave birth to a team styled CNB Rovers, are now campaigning in the country’s football fourth-tier at Usutu Promotion League around their home base in Bhunya in the Manzini Region.



To complement the rebuilding process, former Rovers stars have been appointed to lead the team for now.

Norman ‘Meje’ Nkambule, who starred for Sihlangu during his heydays, is the interim president and he will be assisted by ‘Fash’. The former also doubles as treasurer. Dumisa Dlamini is the manager/coach while Sibusiso ‘Bull’ Zwane, is the secretary.



Confirming the latest developments, Zwane, who is also PRO, said the team had started fairly well after winning two of their four games. The team ‘recycled’ some of the almost forgotten stars that include Sabelo Shilubane and Mduduzi ‘Aghahowa’ Mdluli. Players that are still likely to be recruited include Mpendulo ‘Biano’ Kunene, Manqoba ‘Dunga’ Kunene, and goalkeeper, Nhlanhla ‘Magatuka’ Dlamini.

Zwane appealed to former players and potential sponsors to come on board as the team still needed a lot of basics to click. Items that are still needed by the team include soccer kits and boots. It is also difficult to assemble the team during the week as almost all the players stay outside Bhunya.



“We want to win promotion to Super League so that we can get closer to realising our dream of returning to the Premier League,” said Zwane.