INJURED FELIX RELEASED FROM SIHLANGU CAMP

MBABANE – Injured Mbabane Swallows midfielder Felix Badenhorst has been released from Sihlangu camp.



Classified information from the squad’s Football Association (FA), Lobamba Technical Centre base, which has been treated as a no-go-area since camp started on Monday, is to the effect that Felix along with others were released without assessment on their injuries or a painkiller pill for that matter.



They were part of an initial 29-men squad called by Coach Pieter de Jongh for the 10-day camp.

The FA and Sihlangu management have kept the camp programme under wraps, with members of the fourth estate unable to get updates.

“I have no information for you right now and the only correspondence I’m getting from the office of the CEO (Frederick Mngomezulu) is that there will be public updates after his meeting with the squad’s technical team tomorrow (today),” said FA Marketing and Communications Officer Muzi Radebe.



Opponents



Meanwhile, the FA is dilly-dallying on releasing the name of Sihlangu friendly opponents,despite promises last month that definitely the nation’s pride will be back in action in readiness for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier home match against Tunisia next March.

Pointers are that there is no game for Sihlangu.



Sihlangu Manager Sandile ‘Beyond 2000’ Zwane referred questions to the FA when queried.

“The working arrangement is that you get information from the FA through the communications officer and I cannot answer your questions,” Zwane said.