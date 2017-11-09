ILLOVO, FLYERS AVOID EACH OTHER IN INGWENYAMA CUP

MBABANE – Lubombo Super League heavyweights Illovo and Ubombo Flyers have avoided each other in the regional phase of the Ingwenyama Cup quarterfinal draw.



Ubombo Flyers have been drawn against Magwanyane, evading the derby fixture against rivals Illovo who face CPL ahead of the weekend matches. The draw of the tournament was conducted at the Lubombo Regional Football Association (LRFA) offices in Siteki on Tuesday evening.



CK Survivors host City Warriors while Rail United has a date with new comers Manyovu Young Fighters in the other fixtures.

In their maiden Ingwenyama Cup appearance, Young Fighters reached the last eight at the expense of fellow rookies Kukhanyeni whom they beat in the preliminary round to make their own history.



Flyers and CPL who both qualified to play in the main tournament last year are also on course to repeat the same feat should they overcome their opponents throughout the journey and it waits to be seen if their opponents would easily afford to bite the dust at this stage.



Teams’ representatives who attended the draw were subjected to curiosity the moment Lubombo Eastern Zone Secretary Kwanele Nkomondze, who conducted the draw, picked up the first four hosting teams, thus confirming that Flyers, CPL, Rail United and CK Survivors would not play each other.