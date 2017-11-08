REFS GET E50 INCREMENT

MBABANE – No, it is not Father Christmas, figures show it is meager. Local referees remain the lowest paid in the region despite the Premier League of Swaziland’s (PLS) value of US$140 000 (about E1.9 million) according to 2015 rankings that put the country in fifth spot in the COSAFA region, after obviously money spinning South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Malawi.



Despite close to a year negotiations for a review of their allowances, the ‘men in black’ have been given E50 as increment, taking their earnings per match to just E290 from E240. In the continent, the PLS is ranked at 14th position. The scale is for MTN League games only, while the rate for example, the SwaziBank Cup, has been reportedly been at an impressive E500 over the years.



Referees Committee (RC) Chairman Phillip ‘Big Daddy’ Dlamini, confirmed that an agreement with the Football Association (FA) executive has been reached but did not want to divulge figures while sources close to the matter confided it is 20.8 per cent which translates to E50 increment from their current rate.



“Yes an agreement was reached and the increment is with effect from November 1, 2017,” it is all Dlamini could say.

The RC, in backing the Referees Association (RA), has been at loggerheads with FA executive for close to a year now, over a review of their allowances, which among other things they felt was a matter of urgency since they were the lowest paid in the region and are, therefore, vulnerable to bribes.