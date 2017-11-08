’DOWNS’ ERNEST RISKS E15 000 FINE

MBABANE – While refereeing remains a big challenge for local football, Manzini Sundowns’ head coach Ernest Mavuso has risked a E15 000 fine.



According to the MTN Premier League’s Rules and Regulations 2017/18 under Article 13 (3) which provides that; ‘ Clubs, officials, supporters, fans shall not publish or make statements that may bring the sponsors, the PLS and all its sub-committees into disrepute. Anyone or any club that commits this offence shall be brought before the DC for disciplinary action, and if found guilty, the person(s) and/or the club(s) shall be fined an amount not exceeding E15 000 by the DC.’



Mavuso could be latest victim for his comments after Matsapha United’s Samuel Chaminuka survived charges but was still put to order by the Swaziland Coaches Association, after his comments directed towards Mbabane Swallows recently.



The Sundowns’ coach was so disappointed and infuriated by the refereeing last Sunday at Somhlolo National Stadium that he let loose in his post-match comments, scorning at the decisions including the goal by their rivals Mbabane Highlanders who won 1-0.

He was quoted as suggesting that Highlanders got away with murder due to bad refereeing which saw his side even deprived of a penalty.



“Well, Highlanders is a big team but that doesn’t mean they should be assisted to win. When you allow an unlawful goal and deny us a penalty like that, it is not right. That game was not well handled. We are a small team compared to Highlanders but this is not good,” he had said after their game.



However, his comments are set to be followed up by a formal complaint from his club to the rightful authorities being the PLS and Football Association.







